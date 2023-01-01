Kevin Feige teases Tom Holland's next appearance as Spider-Man

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has teased details about Tom Holland's next appearance as Spider-Man.



The British actor made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and has reprised the role several times in Avengers movies and his own standalone trilogy, which concluded with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.



And in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Feige teased his comeback.



When asked for an update on Spider-Man's next appearance, the studio boss replied, "All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."



Feige did not specify if the story was for a standalone Spider-Man instalment or an appearance in another movie.



Shortly after the release of No Way Home in December 2021, Holland made it clear that he wanted to continue playing the web-slinging superhero by telling Deadline, "I know that I am not ready to say goodbye."



He added, "But if it's time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I've achieved everything I wanted to with this character."



Producer Amy Pascal previously told Fandango in late 2021 that they were working on another Spider-Man trilogy with Holland.



"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," she shared.