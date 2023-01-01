Selena Gomez sometimes gets 'triggered' by Disney Channel past

Selena Gomez sometimes still feels "triggered" by her past as a star on the Disney Channel.

The actress/singer rose to prominence after landing the role of Alex Russo on the TV series Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 until 2012.

In previous interviews, Selena often voiced her concern that she would always be associated with that time in her life, but in a new profile for Vanity Fair, the superstar noted that she has a different perspective since releasing her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me last November.

"I definitely feel free of it. Sometimes I get triggered," she said. "It's not that I'm ashamed of my past, it's just that I've worked so hard to find my own way. I don't want to be who I was. I want to be who I am."

Selena went on to note that she has often grappled with the idea of what it meant to be a role model.

"I wasn't a wild child by any means, but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say 'What the hell?' in front of anyone," the 30-year-old continued. "It's stuff that I was also putting on myself to be the best role model I could be. Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Selena confirmed she has an assistant who does her social media posts for her as she used to find looking at online platforms very overwhelming.

"I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging," she added.