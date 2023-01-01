Florence Pugh doesn't 'feel the need' to discuss Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh has explained why she won’t discuss Don’t Worry Darling rumours.



While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview published on Wednesday, the Don’t Worry Darling star dismissed questions about speculation she and director Olivia Wilde were feuding on set.



Rumours of a feud between the actress and director arose in July 2022 after social media users noted Florence’s lack of promotion for Don’t Worry Darling and absence from press tour events.



“Ideally I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation because this whole release for The Wonder has been so positive,” Florence commented, comparing the film’s press tour to that of her latest project. “I’ve been really excited to talk about that. I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling.”



She concluded, “If it’s okay, I’ll probably just let that one sit.”