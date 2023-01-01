Andrea Riseborough calls controversy over her Best Actress Oscar nomination 'confusing'

Andrea Riseborough has opened up about the controversy surrounding her Oscar nomination.

After receiving word-of-mouth support from her fellow actors, the British star was nominated for Best Actress at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role in the 2022 film To Leslie, a small independent movie that made less than $30,000 (£25,000) at the box office.

Academy officials launched a review of campaign procedures after her surprise nomination and ruled that her nod would not be rescinded.

"There was a lot of chatter beforehand in those few days leading up to (the nomination)," she told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. "But the very realistic part of me that has been doing this for 20 years didn't think this would happen. I don't think that you dare to allow yourself to imagine that that would happen to something that you shot in 19 days."

Calling the past few weeks "confusing", the actress added, "It's wonderful the film's getting seen. I suppose it's a really bright ray of light."

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams were nominated alongside Riseborough for Best Actress. The Woman King's Viola Davis and Till's Danielle Deadwyler were widely expected to be shortlisted and backlash arose over their snubs, with many insinuating that Riseborough took one of their spots.

Addressing the controversy, Riseborough said, "Awards campaigning is as acerbically exclusive as it has always been. I do not yet know which measures will best encourage meritocracy. I've been working toward discovering them and will continue to."

She added, "It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary. The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I'm mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen... I am grateful for the conversation because it must be had. It has deeply impacted me."