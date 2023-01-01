Reese Witherspoon kept wedding dress from Sweet Home Alabama

Reese Witherspoon kept the wedding dress she wore in the film Sweet Home Alabama.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the actress reminisced about the 2002 romantic comedy, in which she played a fashion designer who has to return home to Alabama to finalise her divorce from her husband, as portrayed by Josh Lucas.



"I remember that scene that we shot in the rain. And I'm in the wedding dress and I run away from my wedding and I run to see Josh Lucas on the beach," she recalled. "It was pouring down rain but I remember thinking this is such a crazy amazing moment. I'm going to remember this forever. And I still have the wedding dress! I do."



Reese didn't share where exactly she keeps the elegant figure-hugging gown, which was dreamed up by costume designer Sophie de Rakoff.



The Morning Show star is currently promoting her new rom-com, Your Place or Mine. The flick, which also features Ashton Kutcher, is now showing on Netflix.