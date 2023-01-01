Rebel Wilson claims Pitch Perfect contract banned her from losing weight

Rebel Wilson has claimed her Pitch Perfect contract prevented her from losing more than 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) in weight.



The Australian actress embarked upon her "Year of Health" in 2020 and subsequently lost more than 80 pounds (36 kilograms) and is now focused on maintaining her goal weight.



During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, Rebel revealed that she wasn't able to lose weight while she contracted to play Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect films between 2012 and 2017.



"I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie," she explained. "You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract."



Because of the agreement, the 42-year-old felt she couldn't lose weight until it seemed like the Pitch Perfect franchise "was over", although a fourth movie has long been rumoured.



Rebel noted that she was pigeonholed into playing the "fat friend" in other Hollywood films too, such as Bridesmaids and How to Be Single.



"I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend," she acknowledged. "I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."



She switched up her lifestyle in 2020 upon the advice of her fertility doctor. Since her transformation, Rebel has appeared in Netflix comedy Senior Year and indie drama The Almond and the Seahorse.