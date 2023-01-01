Meghan King accuses ex-husband Jim Edmonds of 'coercive control'

Meghan King has accused her ex-husband Jim Edmonds of "coercive control" amid their custody battle.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum alleged Jim was keeping their three children from her. She also vented about their past relationship.

"Nobody really talks about coercive control and the after-effects of divorce," Meghan stated. "People say, "It will get better with time.' When? What time do I have to wait for? The lawyers told me that. My parental coordinator, everyone told me that.

She continued, "It's not better. It's worse."

According to officials at Women's Aid, coercive control "is an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim".

Representatives for Jim have not yet responded to Meghan's claims.

The former couple split in 2019 after five years of marriage. They finalised their divorce in 2021.