Regé-Jean Page has 'no idea' if he'll play James Bond

Regé-Jean Page has addressed the rumour he is being considered to play James Bond.

While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview published on Wednesday, the Bridgerton star responded to a report claiming that he was being considered for Daniel Craig's replacement as 007.

"It's a conversation people are having, and it's terribly flattering that they're having it. I leave them to it," Page said of the rumour, before clarifying that he had "no idea" whether it was true.

"It's not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts. I've got enough on my plate at the moment," he continued. "I worry about the work I have, not other people's jobs."

While the actor didn't know whether he would play the spy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, another frontrunner, commented on the speculation that he was in talks for the role.

"It's flattering," the Bullet Train star said. "(But) the moment you start believing the s**t people say about you, you've lost your f**king mind."

Craig stepped down as James Bond after his fifth movie, No Time to Die, was released in September 2021. Rumours about his replacement have been ongoing for years, with other favourites including Idris Elba, Sam Heughan and Henry Cavill.