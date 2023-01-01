Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after experiencing "challenges with communication".



In March 2022, the Die Hard actor's family announced that he was retiring from Hollywood as he had been diagnosed with aphasia, or an inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific brain regions.



On Thursday, Bruce's wife Emma Heming and ex-wife Demi Moore issued a statement via officials at The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) in which they revealed that the 67-year-old was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).



"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they explained. "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."



Emma and Demi went on to express their hope that Bruce's story will "shine a light" on the disease.



"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that - if he could today - he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," they continued. "Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."



Bruce was married to Demi from 1987 until 2000, with the former couple sharing daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.



The Armageddon star wed Emma in 2009, with the pair welcoming daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight.