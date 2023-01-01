Paris Hilton wore disguise to hospital for son's birth

Paris Hilton wore a disguise to the hospital for her first child's birth.

Last month, the TV personality and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

During an interview for the March 2023 Issue of Harper's Bazaar, Paris revealed that she was so determined to keep the news secret that she avoided telling her family that she was going to be a mum until her son arrived.

She also donned a brunette wig and hoodie when checking into the hospital in order to keep the birth under wraps.

"My entire life has been so public. I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves," she explained.

Paris and Carter are yet to share their son's name.

Elsewhere in the chat, the Simple Life star insisted that motherhood had come naturally to her.

"I want to protect him and to be with him every second," the 41-year-old continued. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

Paris and Carter wed in November 2021.