Ryan Reynolds reveals Blake Lively is 'doing fantastic' after welcoming their fourth child

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about family life with his and Blake Lively's fourth child.

During a virtual appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch with Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans, the Deadpool star discussed welcoming his fourth child with his wife Blake.

Sharing that he and Blake were "very excited" about the newborn, Ryan said, "We wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."

While he did not reveal the baby's sex or name, the actor did disclose the state of his house since the birth.

"Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," he gushed. "If we haven't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep trouble. But it's a zoo over here."

Blake hinted at the baby's arrival in an Instagram post on Sunday. The Age of Adaline actress posted a picture of herself without a baby bump, captioning the snap: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy."

Last September, Blake revealed that she was pregnant by showcasing her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.

She later posted a slideshow of her pregnancy progress on Instagram for "the 11 guys waiting outside my home", referencing the paparazzi. The actress added at the time, "You freak me and my kids out... Thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'."

Ryan and Blake got married in South Carolina in September 2012 after one year of dating. They share three daughters: eight-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty.