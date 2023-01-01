Austin Butler drank ice cream to gain weight for Elvis role

Austin Butler drank ice cream to gain weight to help him secure the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis.

The actor was advised by his agent to pack on the pounds to prove to the Elvis casting team that he could play the music icon in the later stages of his life so the 31-year-old took inspiration from Ryan Gosling and drank melted ice cream to help him gain weight.

"I heard that Ryan Gosling when he was going to do The Lovely Bones, had microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it," Butler revealed on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast. "So I started doing that. I would go get two dozen doughnuts and I'd eat them all. I really started to pack on some pounds. It's fun for a week or so, and then you feel awful with yourself."

The weight-gain plan worked and Butler landed the part, for which he is currently nominated for the Best Actor Oscar.

He explained that Luhrmann and the team were originally planning to shoot the movie chronologically so he hoped they could take a break from filming midway through so he could gain the weight needed to play older Elvis.

However, the shooting schedule "quickly went out the window", particularly after the production shut down for six months in 2020 due to the pandemic. That meant Butler had to portray Elvis at a different age on any given day, so he couldn't do his weight-gain plan and the team had to use "different physical things" to help him look like older Elvis.

Gosling famously took it upon himself to gain 60 pounds (27 kilograms) to play a grieving father in Peter Jackson's 2009 drama The Lovely Bones. However, Jackson didn't approve of his look and fired him, with Mark Wahlberg subsequently taking the role.

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong," Gosling told The Hollywood Reporter in 2010. "Then I was fat and unemployed."