Paris Hilton thought she was asexual until she met husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton thought she was asexual until she met her husband Carter Reum.

The 42-year-old socialite started to think of herself as asexual, the term used to describe people with no desire for sex, in her twenties because her past sexual experiences, including a leaked sex tape in 2004, made her "terrified" of getting intimate with anybody.

"I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me," she candidly admitted to Harper's Bazaar. "I called myself the 'kissing bandit' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that."

However, all that changed when she met Carter, an entrepreneur, at a family friend's Thanksgiving gathering on Long Island in 2019. They embarked on a whirlwind romance, with them moving in together in 2020 and tying the knot in November 2021.

With Carter, she found a new level of trust in her partner and this changed her outlook on sex.

"It wasn't until Carter that I finally am not that way... I enjoy hooking up with my husband," she laughed, before adding, "I just feel like after all the hell I've been through, I'm finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with."

She noted that the venture capitalist is very different to the men she was typically attracted to.

"He's not famous. He's smart. He comes from a nice family. He's a good person," she stated. "It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys."

Paris and Carter welcomed their first child together, a son, via surrogate in January.