Michael B. Jordan calls investment in AFC Bournemouth 'crazy and amazing'

Michael B. Jordan has described his involvement with English soccer team AFC Bournemouth as "crazy and amazing".

In December, it was announced that the struggling Premier League team had been brought by Black Knight Football Club, a partnership led by American businessman Bill Foley that counts the Creed actor as an investor.

Jordan explained why he decided to become a part owner of the team during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

"It is crazy and amazing. One reason I wanted to invest is that there was so much potential there. If you give to the community, and you have new managers and new players you can raise the culture of the team. It's exciting," he said of his investment.

Jordan is not the first Hollywood star to get involved in British soccer, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney previously filmed a documentary about their ownership of Welsh non-league team Wrexham. Thanks to the duo's ambitions, the club is pushing for promotion to England's Football League.

Jordan appeared on Friday's show to promote Creed III, which marks his directorial debut. He admitted that being the director and the star of the film was a challenge.

"Directing yourself means you can keep the momentum flowing and the tension going with much longer takes without having to yell, 'Cut'. It was a little nuts, but I wanted the challenge, and it worked out great," he commented.

Creed III is in cinemas from 3 March.