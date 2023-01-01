Ed Sheeran undergoes dramatic transformation to play homeless addict in new movie

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in 'Sumotherhood'.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker's casting in a mystery role in Adam Deacon's upcoming movie was announced last year, and it has now been revealed he underwent a dramatic transformation for his short appearance in the action comedy.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Ed plays this bloke who’s not got a home and looks like a crack addict.

“It was filmed a while ago, but work on the movie is almost complete and the hope is it will be out this year.

“The casting makes it an intriguing one and in particular, everyone wants to see Ed. He doesn’t have a massive part in the film and although fans will recognise him straight away, they’ve never seen him looking like this.”

The movie also stars the likes of Denise Van Outen, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz, Leomie Anderson, London Hughes, Kevin Bishop, Jaime Winstone, Vas Blackwood and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

And Adam - who also appears in the film as well as directing - previously promised the film would "celebrate the variety of life" found in modern east London.

He said last year: "We are so excited that this incredible cast are joining the project bringing these wacky and crazy characters to life.

"More than ever, we are celebrating the variety of life in East London in 2022. Both darkly authentic, as well as embracing the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of living in an East London council estate.

"This film is going to be an explosion of fun with action and comedy at every turn, while also hitting some serious subject matters with raw emotion and harsh reality."

Bruce of Belstone Pictures added: "This international cast we are blessed to be working with will allow an authentic London 'Hood' film to reach audiences in America and around the world."