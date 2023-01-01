All Quiet on the Western Front sweeps 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night.

The German movie won seven awards, including Best Film, Director for Edward Berger, Film Not in an English Language, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and other technical awards.

At a press conference following his Best Director win, Berger admitted he didn't expect his German anti-war film to do so well.

"What a night, I can't believe it!" he exclaimed. "It's a German movie for Christ's sake, who votes for that?!"

Martin McDonagh's comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin also had a good night, winning four prizes: Outstanding British Film, Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan, and Original Screenplay for McDonagh.

Austin Butler continued his awards streak by taking home the Best Actor BAFTA for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis, as did Cate Blanchett for Tár.

In her speech, Blanchett became emotional as she thanked her family for supporting her while she was away making the movie.

Other big winners included Emma Mackey, who was awarded the public-voted Rising Star award, and Elvis, which also picked up wins for Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, and Casting.

The ceremony, hosted by Richard E. Grant, featured performances from Ariana DeBose, Dylan, and a collaboration between Little Simz and Joan Armatrading.

Meanwhile, Blanchett presented costume designer Sandy Powell with the BAFTA Fellowship honour.

The final four categories were broadcast live from the Royal Festival Hall in London for the first time.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British Film: The Banshees of Inisherin

Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett - Tár

Leading Actor: Austin Butler - Elvis

Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Director: Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell - All Quiet on the Western Front

EE Rising Star: Emma Mackey

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Documentary: Navalny

Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Film Not in the English Language: All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Score: Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front

Cinematography: James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon

Costume Design: Catherine Martin - Elvis

Make Up & Hair: Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas - Elvis

Editing: Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Casting: Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian - Elvis

Sound: Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler - All Quiet on the Western Front

Special Visual Effects: Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon - Avatar: The Way of Water

British Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

Fellowship: Sandy Powell.