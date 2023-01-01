Megan Fox returns to Instagram to address Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Megan Fox has returned to Instagram to address rumours about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Last week, the Transformers actress sparked breakup speculation when she posted a mirror selfie to the platform and wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath" - quoting the 2016 Beyoncé song Pray You Catch Me.

Fox also removed all snaps of Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and deactivated her account.

But after claims that Kelly, 32, had been unfaithful began to circulate on social media, the Jennifer’s Body star returned to Instagram on Sunday to issue a statement.

"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," the 36-year-old posted. "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Fox didn’t offer an update on the status of her relationship.

The Hollywood stars went public with their romance in June 2020 and confirmed their engagement in January 2022.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, the father of her three children, from 2010 until their divorce was finalised in 2021.