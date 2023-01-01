Emma Mackey 'said goodbye' to Sex Education after Season 4

Emma Mackey has confirmed she would not return to Sex Education after its fourth season.

After portraying main romantic interest Maeve Wiley in Netflix’s Sex Education for three seasons, actress Emma Mackey has confirmed the series’ fourth season would be her last.

While speaking to Radio Times on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet, Emma was asked whether she would be returning for Season 5.

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week!” she remarked, referencing the upcoming season’s wrap on filming. “No, I don’t think I’ll be in Season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

Previously, Emma’s co-star Ncuti Gatwa hinted Sex Education Season 4 would also be his last.

“Last day. Last time,” Ncuti captioned an Instagram post. “Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

No plot details have been released surrounding how the series would send off Emma and Ncuti’s characters in its upcoming season. Netflix announced in September 2021 the show had been renewed for Season 4 but hasn’t set a release date.