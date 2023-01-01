Richard Gere hospitalised for pneumonia - report

Richard Gere has reportedly been hospitalised in Mexico for pneumonia.

On Sunday, TMZ reported the Movie 43 star had been checked into a Nuevo Vallarta hospital after coming down with pneumonia while on holiday with his wife Alejandra Silva and their two sons in Mexico.

According to the outlet’s sources, Richard had been suffering from a “bad cough” before leaving for his holiday.

In Mexico, he “checked himself into a hospital”, where staff diagnosed the actor with pneumonia and kept him overnight.

The 73-year-old was reportedly released from the hospital the next day, having responded to treatment via antibiotics.

After news of Richard’s illness broke, Alejandra posted on Instagram to reassure fans of her husband’s recovery.

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and (worried) messages,” she wrote in the caption of her Sunday post. “He is recovering.”

She continued, “He is (feeling) much better today! The worst has already (passed)! Thank you all for (your) sweet messages, we really appreciate them!”

Alejandra’s words accompanied a photo of herself, Richard, and one of their children - with Richard wearing a facemask.

Earlier in the week, Alejandra celebrated her 40th birthday by posting on Instagram, “After almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love.”