Ana de Armas blames social media for ruining concept of movie stars

Ana de Armas believes there are no new movie stars because social media has removed "the mystery" surrounding actors.

During an interview with Vanity Fair's 2023 Hollywood issue, the 34-year-old Blonde actress stated the concept of a movie star has been diluted as a result of social media.

The Cuban-Spanish actress remarked, "I feel like the new generations don't have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing."

She noted that the idea of a movie star being someone unattainable and seen only on screen has been lost due to oversharing and the abundance of information available.

"The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we've done that to ourselves - nobody's keeping anything from anyone anymore," she added.

The Oscar nominee stated that she has deleted most of her social media accounts, and would remove Instagram too if it wasn't important for promoting her movies and brands.

"If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can't. I understand that I'm not just an actress. I have other brands that I'm working with and I have other commitments," the Knives Out star explained. "It's been good for Blonde and for films that I want to talk about.

"It's tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you. You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult."