Austin Butler admits he misses working on Elvis movie

Austin Butler has admitted he misses the experience of making Elvis.



The 31-year-old actor spent over a year and a half in Australia making Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic alongside the likes of Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Richard Roxburgh.



After winning the Best Actor prize at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, Butler told reporters in the backstage press room that he missed the cast and crew and the process of making the biographical drama.



"I miss it a lot. I miss that experience," he shared. "I don't miss the terror I felt every day but the elation that you feel with that, I miss. I miss the people that I got to make the film with, they became completely like family to me and I really miss them a lot."



Looking back at the production, Butler said he felt "lucky" that he was chosen for the coveted role and got to experience recreating some of Presley's iconic performances and wearing replicas of his famous jumpsuits.



Elsewhere in his backstage interview, Butler revealed that he was "a little extra nervous" at the ceremony because the awards felt more "prestigious" being in the U.K. rather than his native America.



"Just being here in London and the history of BAFTA and all the amazing British actors I've admired my entire life, it feels extra prestigious or something. I felt a little extra nervous tonight because of my reverence for all those British actors that I've admired for so long. It means a lot to me, truly," he gushed.



Butler is also nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance. The winners will be revealed on 12 March.