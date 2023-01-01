Cate Blanchett insists there's no truth to suggestion of animosity between award nominees

Cate Blanchett has insisted there is no truth behind the media's suggestion of animosity between stars competing for Best Actress.



At the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, the Australian star beat Ana de Armas, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler and Emma Thompson to be named Best Actress for her performance in Tár.



Backstage in the press room after her win, she insisted her competitors all gave "incredible performances" and any speculation about animosity between the nominees "couldn't be further from the truth".



"Somehow, you meet one another through conversations and panels and just being in dialogue with their work. It's very inspiring and it elevates what we do," she said. "I think sometimes there's a sense, perhaps in the media, that there's a kind of animosity and it couldn't be further from the truth. I think that there's a lot of passion for all of the actresses, the actors, the editors, the cinematographers, the directors; I've been very passionate about the films that they've been making.



"All of the women who I was nominated alongside have given exceptional performances. This is extraordinary but we sit in dialogue with one another."



Blanchett's comments echo her acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards in January. During her speech, she called for televised awards shows to be scrapped and for actors to stop being pitted against each other.



"Why don't we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another? And stop the televised horse race of it all," she passionately stated.



Blanchett is also nominated for the Best Actress Oscar. The winners will be announced on 12 March.