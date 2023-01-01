Liam Neeson 'wasn't impressed' with his recent appearance on The View

Liam Neeson "wasn't impressed" with his "embarrassing" appearance on The View.



The Taken actor appeared on the U.S. talk show on Wednesday to talk to the panellists, including Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg, about his new movie Marlowe.



During his appearance, the panellists poked fun at Behar's longtime crush on Neeson and presented a montage of all the times she's gushed over him on the show.



In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Neeson admitted he was "uncomfortable" that his segment revolved around the comedian's crush instead of an interesting conversation about his movie or current affairs.



"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem," he recalled. "I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?"



He added, "One of the ladies (Hostin) is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this - oof - thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing."