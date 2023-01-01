Bella Thorne 'genuinely mad' after journalist asked her inappropriate question

Bella Thorne was "genuinely mad for a couple of days" after a journalist crossed a line in an interview.

The Shake It Up star was outraged when a journalist once asked her if she was pansexual because she was sexually abused by a man as a child.

"I remember one time I was doing an interview and someone said to me that they thought I was tense or that I liked women because I was raped by a man," she recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I was just like, what a f**king thing to ask me. I was so baffled. It took me a long time to even respond. I just ended up telling them off. Like, I literally had no answer aside from I can’t f**king believe you would ask me that. That’s so f**king, like, one, what the f**k? And two, what the literal f**k?

"How do you think it’s OK for you to cross the line with me like that that you would bring up these two things in my life and push them together like that. Oh my goodness. What does that say for other people who are in my position? My head was spinning and I was genuinely mad for a couple of days."

The 25-year-old, who is attracted to people regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, revealed on social media in 2018 that she was sexually and physically abused "growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14".