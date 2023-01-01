Paul Rudd reflects on 'surreal' experience of shooting Friends finale

Paul Rudd has reflected on the "surreal" experience of shooting the final episode of Friends.

During a recent interview for the U.K.'s Heart Radio, the actor was asked what it was like to play Mike Hannigan on the popular TV sitcom.

After insisting the entire cast - comprised of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer - was "really fun" and "great", Paul admitted that he felt quite awkward filming the finale in 2004.

"The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that because I came on really at the end," he confessed. "I never knew that I was going to be in as many (episodes) as I was. But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode, and I just thought, 'I shouldn't be here. I'm getting a front-row seat to things I'm not supposed to see.' They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, 'Woah!' I felt very privileged, but I also was like, 'I just, I don't know. I just want to sit back here.'"

Elsewhere in the chat, Paul insisted he has never been invited to group chat for the Friends cast.

"If there is, I'm not on it," the 53-year-old laughed.

Paul is currently promoting his new superhero movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.