Jude Law welcomes seventh child

Jude Law has reportedly welcomed his seventh child.



Photographers for The Sun spotted The Young Pope star at Heathrow Airport with his wife Phillipa Coan. In images captured by paparazzi, Jude was seen pushing a baby in a buggy.



The outlet has speculated the baby was Jude’s seventh child, and his second with Phillipa. Phillipa was seen pushing the couple’s first child - Jude’s sixth - in another buggy.



Jude first became a father after marrying Sadie Frost in 1997. The actor shares 27-year-old Rafferty, 22-year-old Iris, and 20-year-old Rudy with his ex-wife. They divorced in 2003.



He shares 13-year-old Sophia with Samantha Burke, whom he had a brief relationship with in 2008. Another brief relationship with Catherine Harding led to the birth of his fifth child, seven-year-old Ada.



Phillipa and Jude welcomed their first child in September 2020 after marrying in 2019. They have not given details as to the baby’s name or sex.



The couple has not confirmed the birth of a second child.