Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker expecting second child - report

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker are reportedly expecting their second child.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, the Marriage Story actor and his wife were spotted loading a car outside their New York City apartment on Sunday. Joanne's baby bump was visible underneath her grey sweater, while Adam was snapped holding what appeared to be a baby bath.

Neither Adam nor Joanne, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, have confirmed that they were expecting.

The couple wed in 2013 after meeting at The Julliard School in the 2000s, and reportedly share a son together. News broke in 2018 that the actors had welcomed the baby in private two years prior, and the Oscar-nominated actor confirmed the news in a 2019 interview with The New Yorker.

He likened their attempt to keep the baby secret to "a military operation" and explained, "My job is to be a spy - to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."