Jeremy Strong calls divisive New Yorker profile his '15 minutes of shame'

Jeremy Strong has described his much-discussed profile in The New Yorker as his "15 minutes of shame".



In late 2021, The New Yorker published a profile on the Succession actor and exposed his all-encompassing approach to acting, giving the impression he was difficult to work with.



Opening up about the piece in an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, Strong described the incident as his "15 minutes of shame, with a long tail" and admitted he "hadn't felt judged like that in a very long time".



He added, "I was less bothered by other actors having feelings or opinions about the way I work. Really, it was just feeling exposed."



A number of his Succession co-stars spoke out about his approach, including his onscreen father Brian Cox, who expressed concern about Strong's intense acting method.



When asked if he addressed his co-stars' comments when they returned to the Succession set last year, Strong replied, "Everyone's entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he's earned the right to say whatever the f**k he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control… I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that, and I'm sure they would say this, too, you don't always like the people that you love. I do always respect them."



The 44-year-old noted that he was surprised and "really moved" to see his famous friends such as Jessica Chastain, Aaron Sorkin, and Michelle Williams defend him publicly after the profile was published.



And although the interview "haunted" him for a while, it didn't make him doubt his long-running acting method.



"I'm still going to do whatever it takes to serve whatever it is," he stated. "Which is not to say that that is the same thing as riding roughshod over other people. It has to do with autonomous concentration. It's a very solitary thing. I think there's very low impact on others except for what they might want to project onto it and how that might make them feel."