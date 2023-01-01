Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to sue over South Park episode

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have no plans to sue the makers of South Park after being parodied in a recent episode.

On 15 February, Comedy Central aired an episode of South Park named Worldwide Privacy Tour, centring on the fictional Prince of Canada and his wife as they move to the fictional Colorado town of South Park. The episode parodied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior members of the British royal family in 2020 and moved to California.

After the episode dropped, rumours arose that the royal couple were unhappy with being mocked on the series and were considering legal action.

"It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports," a representative for the Duke and Duchess told multiple outlets of the rumours in a statement.

While the episode did not explicitly name Harry and Meghan, it was very obvious who the cartoon characters were based on.

The episode depicted the Prince of Canada with red hair and a red beard, while his wife wore a pink outfit and white hat, an ensemble similar to the one Meghan wore in 2018 for Queen Elizabeth II's Trooping The Colour event. As the characters made their way to South Park, they held signs reading "We want our privacy" and "Stop looking at us".

In addition, the "Queen of Canada" had recently died, a reference to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, and the fictional couple received a poor reception in the prince's homeland because they had been criticising the monarchy.

The couple's spokesperson previously addressed claims they left the U.K. to find privacy after the release of the docuseries Harry & Meghan in December.

"Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties," the spokesperson said. "Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."