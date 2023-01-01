Kevin Costner's lawyer denies Yellowstone filming claims

Kevin Costner's lawyer has slammed reports claiming he wants to limit his time filming the current season of Yellowstone.



Reports had suggested Costner wanted to spend only a week filming the second half of season five of Taylor Sheridan's western series, however, his lawyer Marty Singer insisted the story was not true.



"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," he told Puck News. "It's ridiculous - and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."



According to the outlet, the Dances with Wolves star had reportedly told Paramount executives that he is busy making Horizon 2, the sequel to his upcoming directorial outing Horizon, between March and October. His lawyer reportedly offered a week of dates he could shoot part two of Yellowstone season 5 in the summer.



Earlier this month, it was rumoured that Yellowstone, which began in 2018, is nearing its end and the producers are working on a new show in the franchise to be led by Matthew McConaughey.



"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline in response to the reports. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."



Costner won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton in Yellowstone in January.



The first half of season five wrapped last month and the second half is rumoured to air in November.