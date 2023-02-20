Steven Spielberg has 'no idea' about his next movie

Steven Spielberg has "no idea" what his next film is going to be.

The legendary director recently helmed the semi-autobiographical film 'The Fabelmans' but revealed that he is in the strange position of being uncertain about what comes next after being on the "bullet train" of constantly making movies.

Speaking at the Berlin International Film Festival – where he was honoured with the Honorary Golden Bear award – on Tuesday (20.02.23), Spielberg said: "I don't know what I'm going to do next. I have no idea.

"And it's kind of a nice feeling, and it's also a horrible feeling. It's nice that I can actually have control of my life again and make my own choices. But I need to work and I love to work. That's the biggest question I'm going to have for the rest of the year, trying to figure this out."

'The Fabelmans' is loosely based on Spielberg's childhood and early years as a director and the 'Jaws' helmer explained that the coronavirus pandemic inspired him to make the deeply personal flick – which has received seven Oscar nominations.

The 76-year-old filmmaker said: "The fear I felt about the pandemic gave me the courage to tell my personal story.

"(It made me ask) if there was one movie I hadn't made yet that I would now have time to make, what would that be?

"I always wanted to tell the story about my mother and my father, my sisters, and this amazing struggle between art and family.

"It's come out in all my films. All my films are really personal, and many of them are about family. But nothing that is so specific to my experiences as 'The Fabelmans'."