Pixar chief Pete Docter teases 'surprising' Toy Story 5

Pixar boss Pete Docter thinks that 'Toy Story 5' will "surprise" audiences.



Disney recently confirmed that a fifth movie in the animated franchise was in development and the animator has told fans to expect the unexpected with the new flick.



Pete told The Wrap: "I think it'll be surprising. It's got some really cool stuff that you haven’t seen before."



Pixar's chief creative officer explained that there has been no long-term planning in the 'Toy Story' franchise and says that the creative process takes them to "unexpected places" when making pictures.



Pete – who has directed Pixar movies such as 'Monsters, Inc.' and 'Up' – said: "The thing we've been really trying to do, and this has been the case for a while, is we've been looking at them a little bit like, okay, we're not planning for the future. When we made the first 'Toy Story', we had no idea there would be a 'Toy Story 2'.



"We're just trying to make this movie. But that in making the movie, it takes you places, unexpected places, which is what I love about the creative process. If I knew exactly what I was doing when I started making a movie, there'd kind of be no point in making it. I discover so much along the way."



Meanwhile, the 'Toy Story' spin-off 'Lightyear' bombed at the box office when it was released last summer and Docter thinks there was a "disconnect" between Angus MacLane's movie and the original franchise.



The 54-year-old animator said: "It was much more of a science fiction. And Angus, to his credit, took it very seriously and genuinely and wanted to represent those characters as real characters. But the characters in 'Toy Story' are much broader, and so I think there was a disconnect between what people wanted/expected and what we were giving to them."