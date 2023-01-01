Melissa Joan Hart admits she once had 'little thing' with Ryan Reynolds

Melissa Joan Hart has confirmed she once had a "little thing" with Ryan Reynolds.

During an interview on the Hey Dude... The '90s Called! podcast published earlier this week, the actress reflected on her dating life as a teenager.

"I dated Corky (Martin, actor)," she revealed. "And then, kind of had a little thing with Ryan (Reynolds)."

Melissa went on to recount how she met Ryan on the set of the TV movie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

In the 1996 feature, the star played the titular character, while the Deadpool actor took on the part of Seth.

"I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the Sabrina movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it," the 46-year-old recalled.

Previously, Melissa revealed in a 2017 interview for Australia's Studio 10 she briefly dated Ryan but the romance didn't go anywhere as she was also seeing someone else.

"I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable," she gushed. "He was a really, really nice guy - probably would have been a great boyfriend - and I didn't end up with the other guy. Maybe I should have taken a chance!"

Melissa has been married to musician Mark Wilkerson, the father of her three sons, since 2003. Meanwhile, Ryan shares four children with wife Blake Lively.