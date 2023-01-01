Kim Kardashian shares touching tribute to late dad on his 79th birthday

Kim Kardashian shared a poignant tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 79th birthday on Wednesday.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, the 42-year-old reality star shared cherished childhood photos and videos of her dad, whom she lost almost 20 years ago.

She also reflected on the grandchildren who never had the chance to know their grandfather.

"Happy Birthday Dad - it's almost getting to the point where I’ve had to remember you longer than I've known you," she wrote. "Its (sic) been 20 years since we’ve celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"

She added, "There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much! I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go."

On 30 September 2003, the late attorney, who fathered Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob with ex-wife Kris Jenner, lost his battle with oesophageal cancer at age 59.

His four children have since had 10 kids between them, with Kim sharing four youngsters with her ex-husband Kanye West.