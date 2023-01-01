Kylie Jenner opens up about battling postpartum depression twice

Kylie Jenner has candidly opened up about suffering from postpartum depression after the arrival of both of her children.



In a cover interview with Vanity Fair Italy, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul admitted that the condition was "very difficult" after she gave birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018 and "more manageable" after the arrival of her son Aire in February 2022.



"I have experienced it. Twice," she shared, before giving her advice to new mothers who might also be struggling. "I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful."



The 25-year-old explained that she thought her depression would "never pass" but she eventually came out the other side.



"I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same," she continued. "That's not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well."



Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with her on-off boyfriend, Travis Scott. Reports arose in January that they had split again.



Elsewhere in the interview, the beauty mogul named Kim Kardashian as her favourite sister at the moment as they are both going through "similar experiences", presumably meaning her split from Travis and Kim's divorce from Kanye West and breakup with Pete Davidson.



"Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately," she noted.