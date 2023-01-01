Tom Hardy announces Venom 3 is in pre-production

Tom Hardy has revealed the third Venom movie is pre-production.



The British actor gave fans an update on the movie's development on Wednesday when he shared a deleted scene from the 2018 original.



"Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping (Kelly Marcel) @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up #cuttingroomfloor #byetom #thankstom," he wrote in the caption.



In the deleted scene, Hardy, as a journalist Eddie Brock, can be seen arguing and fighting with Venom, the evil alien symbiote living inside of him, as they leave a car and go into a hospital.



Marcel, whom he tagged in the post, co-wrote the original film's script and has the sole screenplay credit on the 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was based on a story written by Hardy and Marcel.



Marcel is making her directorial debut with the third instalment, following on from previous Venom directors Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis. She will be directing from her screenplay, while Hardy has another "story by" credit.



Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman announced a Venom sequel was in the works at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for movie theatre owners, in April 2022.



It is currently not known if any of Hardy's co-stars, such as Michelle Williams, will return for Venom 3, or if the movie will place the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).