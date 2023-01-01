Jean Smart 'recovering' from heart procedure during Hacks production

Jean Smart has revealed that she underwent a heart procedure while filming comedy-drama series Hacks.

On Thursday, the 71-year-old celebrated American Heart Month by announcing she was in recovery from a heart procedure herself.

Taking to Instagram the actress, who lost her husband Richard after a brief illness in March 2021, took to Instagram to share her health journey.

“February is American Heart Month - a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” Jean told fans. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor - I’m very glad I did!”

Later, Variety confirmed the actress underwent her procedure during production on the show’s third season, and filming had been paused for her recovery.

A representative for Universal Television told the outlet in a statement, “We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes.”