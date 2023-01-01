Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu struggled with 'unbelievably heavy' Shazam! costumes

Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu struggled with the "unbelievably heavy" costumes they had to wear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In the DC Comics sequel, Billy Batson and his superhero alter ego Shazam must fight the Daughters of Atlas, goddess villains played by Mirren, Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Mirren admitted their formidable armoured outfits were very heavy and uncomfortable.

"We are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes," she told Norton of the characters. "It was very hot and uncomfortable and, in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day's shooting, 'They are trying to kill us' in all seriousness."

While the Oscar-winning actress is not "a big superhero type person", she signed up for the Shazam! sequel because she enjoyed the first film in 2019 and thought it was "sweet and funny".

The 77-year-old threw herself into the film's action scenes and came away with an injury after doing a stunt.

"I did some of my own stunts, but I broke my finger. I was incredibly brave and didn't say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real 'stunty' person," she shared.

The Shazam! sequel once again stars Asher Angel as teenager Billy and Zachary Levi as his adult superhero alter ego. They will be joined by their returning co-stars Djimon Hounsou, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, and Ross Butler.

The movie will be released in cinemas on 17 March.