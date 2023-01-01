Lucy Hale stepped on scale '30 times a day' at height of eating disorder

Lucy Hale used to weigh herself "30 times a day" at the height of her eating disorder.

The Pretty Little Liars star, who has spoken about her battle with anorexia in the past, revealed on The Diary of a CEO podcast just how bad her obsession with her weight became at one point.

"I think for me, it was all I thought about from the moment I woke up until I went to bed at night: 'How much should I eat? How much should I work out?' I would step on a scale 30 times a day," she candidly shared. "I was eating so little that it was shocking. I thought if I could just be this number or this goal weight then I'll be enough because it all rooted back to 'I don't feel enough'.

"It slowly grew and grew until I could not enjoy life, I could not have a conversation, I could not focus on anything. It's a miracle that I even started working and could focus on acting because it was a constant loop."

The 33-year-old believes her obsession with her body began when she was 14 or 15 years old, and she was told by a therapist she had anorexia when she was 17.

"I always knew it wasn't normal behaviour, I knew my hair shouldn't be falling out and I knew I shouldn't be able to see every bone in my body but you get addicted to this feeling of controlling your own body," she added.

Lucy credited a former boyfriend for helping her learn to enjoy food again, although she admitted her relationship with her body "got a little dodgy" again after she was cast in Pretty Little Liars, which ran between 2010 and 2017.