Paris Hilton reveals she had abortion in her early twenties

Paris Hilton has opened up about getting an abortion in her early twenties.

During a recent interview with Glamour UK, the Paris in Love star revealed that she didn't feel ready to talk publicly about her experience for a long time because of the stigma surrounding abortions.

"This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around that," she told the magazine. "I was a kid and I was not ready for that."

However, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and abortion rights in June 2022, the 42-year-old felt compelled to use her platform to publicly address the issue and support reproductive rights.

Paris asserted women should have the freedom to choose what happens to their own bodies and it should not be such a political issue.

"I think it is important," she explained. "There's just so much politics around it and all that, but it's a woman's body... Why should there be a law based on that? It's your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It's mind-boggling to me that they're making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all."

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child, a boy named Phoenix, via surrogacy in January. Paris posed with her son for the publication, marking his public debut.