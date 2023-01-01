Maisie Williams splits up from boyfriend Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams and her boyfriend Reuben Selby have broken up.

The Game of Thrones actress posted a photo of her and the designer on her Instagram Stories on Thursday and told her followers that their romantic relationship had come to end but their creative partnership will continue.

"The end of an era (heartbroken emoji)... @reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship," Maisie wrote alongside the mirror selfie. "Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers... and it will continue to do so.

"This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together."

The 25-year-old jokingly concluded, "P.S no further questions, please. We must protect our children (my dog)."

Reuben reshared her post on his own Instagram Stories and simply added a love heart emoji.

Maisie was first linked to the fashion entrepreneur in early 2019 and she confirmed their romance by bringing him to her close friend and co-star Sophie Turner's wedding to Joe Jonas in France that June.

In an interview with GQ last year, it was revealed that Maisie and Reuben had moved out of London and into a cottage in southwest England.