Shonda Rhimes honours Ellen Pompeo as her Grey's Anatomy farewell episode airs

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes paid tribute to her show's leading lady Ellen Pompeo as her farewell episode aired on Thursday.

In August 2022, Pompeo announced that she was scaling back her role in the medical drama and would only appear as Meredith Grey in eight episodes of the show's current 19th season.

When the show returned for its midseason premiere on Thursday, Meredith said goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and Seattle to start a new chapter in Boston. The episode marked Pompeo's last as a full-time series regular.

Showrunner and creator Rhimes expressed her love for Pompeo, who has been the show's leading lady since 2005, by sharing a still of Pompeo from Thursday's episode.

"What a journey these 19 seasons have been! Wouldn't trade them (or you) for the world. Beyond excited for your next chapter. See you later, Dr. Grey. (heart emoji) #greysanatomy," Rhimes captioned the photo on Instagram.

Pompeo replied by stating, "Same Queen Same … We certainly did the damn thing!!!" followed by a heart, trophy, and crown emoji.

Kate Walsh, who has played Addison Montgomery on and off during the show's run, also praised her departing co-star by writing on Instagram, "My buddy, my gal pal, my 'sister wife' (laughing emoji)…To know u is to love u @EllenPompeo, and reuniting for ur last season on @GreysABC has truly been the best fever dream. Happy trails my dear friend!"

Pompeo replied, "I love you deep @katewalsh I really do," with heart emojis.

The 53-year-old, who will remain as an executive producer and the narrator of the show, recently told Entertainment Tonight that Thursday's episode is not her final altogether, but her final "for a while".

She is expected to return for the season finale later this year.