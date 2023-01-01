Brian Austin Green blasts Vanessa Marcil's 'lies' about co-parenting son

Brian Austin Green has rejected Vanessa Marcil's claim that the pair did not co-parent their son.

During a recent Q&A, the Las Vegas star alleged she and her ex-partner did not successfully co-parent their 20-year-old son Kassius in response to a fan question.

Brian shared a screenshot of the message to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, revealing Vanessa's words: "We didn't & don't co-parent. I raised my son alone."

Later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor wrote, "So, I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school."

He continued, "She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk... Talk is cheap."

The actor argued that he and his ex-wife Megan Fox took on the responsibility of raising Kassius.

"Megan and I bust our a*ses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there," he claimed. "I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY."

Vanessa, 54, has not yet publicly responded to Brian's messages.

The former couple began dating in 1999 after meeting on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. They welcomed Kassius in 2002 but split the following year.

Brian and Megan wed in 2010 and had three children together before parting ways in mid-2020.

After he and the Transformers actress finalised their divorce, the 49-year-old began dating professional dancer Sharna Burgess, with the pair welcoming a baby boy in June 2022.