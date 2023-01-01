Everything Everywhere All At Once cast dominates 2023 SAG Awards

Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan were honoured at the 2023 SAG Awards.

During this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards held on Sunday night, the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once took home the most trophies of any nominated film or television show.

The film itself was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, while its star Michelle Yeoh was honoured with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and her co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan were awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively.

Everything Everywhere rounded out at four awards at the Los Angeles event, seconded by The White Lotus with two.

The White Lotus series itself won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while its star Jennifer Coolidge took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman - Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott - 1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Stranger Things