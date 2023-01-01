Guy Ritchie would love to direct Aladdin sequel

Guy Ritchie hopes to direct an 'Aladdin' sequel.

The 54-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2019 live-action adaptation of the Disney movie and is hoping to return for another movie after the first outing proved successful at the box office.

Asked if he wants to make a sequel, Guy told Collider: "I'd very much like to.

"I can't tell you how much I enjoyed that experience. It was a great experience. That whole Disney thing, as you can imagine, is such a professional outfit. Just from that perspective, it was so much fun.

"I would very much like to, we'll wait and see. We have been kicking some ideas around for some time now, but it'd be great to do, it would be great to get back there."

It was reported last month that Will Smith is set to reprise his role as the Genie in the 'Aladdin' sequel in what will be one of his first roles since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last year.

It is said that the 'King Richard' actor will have an even bigger part than he did in the first film.

An insider said: "This would be one of the first movies Will has shot since the Oscars slap and it is quite surprising, given that it will be for a kids' film.

"He has done a lot of work on himself and the consensus is that it will all be very much in the past by the time the movie is released.

"The first film was a huge success so it would be silly not to make another, and it would be a real shame to have to re-cast Will over what happened.

"So Disney is keen to stand by him and bring him back into the fold."