John Williams has completed score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Williams has finished the score for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

The legendary composer is providing the soundtrack for the upcoming blockbuster and "had fun" on his return to the 'Indiana Jones' franchise as he worked on new material for the character of Helena Shaw – who is played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

John told Variety: "It's certainly got to be an hour and a half of music, maybe more. But I'm quite happy with it. There's a lot of new material. The old material works very well as a touchstone of memory, but I had great fun, and I have a theme that I've written for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the wonderful actress."

Harrison Ford is reprising his role as Indiana Jones for a final time and John praised his and Waller-Bridge's performances as well as the script that has been written by director James Mangold alongside Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

The 91-year-old composer – who has provided music for the 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' film franchises – said: "Harrison is wonderful in it. He looks great, he moves beautifully.

"The best part of it for me is the writing and the interplay of dialogue between Harrison and Phoebe, like the old-style Hepburn-and-Tracy kind of bickering. It's witty and bright and snappy, like a duet that goes on for two hours."

John has collaborated with director Steven Spielberg for nearly 50 years and reflected on working on the iconic filmmaker's personal movie 'The Fabelmans' – which had extra poignancy as he knew Spielberg's parents Leah and Arnold, who both inspired the film.

He said: "I felt like I was being invited into an inner-family, close-circle discussion of their lives together. The fact that Steven was dealing with something so personal, combined with the fact that I knew them both."