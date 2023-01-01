Jemima Khan didn't set out to write romantic comedy with What's Love Got to Do with It?

Screenwriter Jemima Khan didn't intend to make a romantic comedy when she started writing What's Love Got to Do with It?



The British romantic comedy stars Lily James as a documentary filmmaker who follows her best friend Kaz, played by Shazad Latif, to Pakistan to document the process of his arranged marriage.



The producer and journalist, who makes her screenwriting debut with the movie, told Cover Media at the film's recent premiere that she didn't always know the story would be a rom-com.



"The truth is I didn't really set out to write a rom-com (but) when I showed people the draft, they said, 'This is funny' and I said, 'Oh, is it?'" she shared.



While she didn't intend to make a romantic comedy, Khan always knew she wanted to present the "joyful" side of Pakistan, where she lived for 10 years while married to Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.



"Pakistan was quite often depicted in mainstream films as a place that's very scary and very dangerous so I slightly wanted to show a Pakistan that was a little different and hopefully more surprising, it's joyful and colourful and fun," Jemima explained.



The 49-year-old was on set every day and she admitted the reality of the shoot wasn't as glamorous as the festivities onscreen.



"The whole wedding scene (which was filmed) in a country house in Suffolk was one of those amazing moments where we were in this extravaganza that had been so beautifully set designed and there were these choreographed amazing dances and costumes and unbelievable production and then you go outside and it was Covid and it was snowing and there were Portaloos (toilets) and it was a real Insta versus reality moment," she recalled.



What's Love Got to Do with It? is in U.K. cinemas now.