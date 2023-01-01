Jean Smart 'doing well' following heart procedure

Jean Smart is "doing well" following her recent heart procedure, according to her Hacks co-stars.



The 71-year-old actress announced on Instagram last week that she is at home "recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure". Production on season three of Hacks is on hold while she recuperates following the unspecified operation.



At the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, her co-star Hannah Einbinder was asked for an update on Smart, and she told Variety, "She's doing well. She's recovering. We just visited her."



Poppy Liu, who plays Kiki in the comedy-drama, added, "She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her."



Einbinder noted that they haven't been given a start date for production to resume, but it should not be "too long from now".



Elsewhere, Smart's co-star Rose Abdoo, who plays Josefina, told People, "We just love her. We're sending all of our love to her and she's doing fantastic."



Smart won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series SAG Award on Sunday night, and her co-star Christopher McDonald accepted the prize on her behalf.



In the pre-prepared acceptance speech, Smart apologised for being absent from the ceremony and paid tribute to the guest stars in Hacks.



"Tonight, especially, I’d like to honour all the guest stars that appeared in season two, whether it was one line, you have all made our show richer, funnier, and I can’t thank you enough for that," the Frasier alum said.



She concluded her speech by thanking her sons Connor and Forrest, calling them her "everything".