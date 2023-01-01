Jessica Chastain 'little embarrassed' by stumble at SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain felt "a little embarrassed" by her stumble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The Oscar-winning actress tripped up the stairs as she made her way to the podium to collect the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for George & Tammy.

Speaking to People after her win, Jessica admitted she was "a little embarrassed" by her fall but felt glad she had Courtney B. Vance and Paul Mescal on hand to help her get to the podium in her fuchsia Zuhair Murad dress.

"I tripped on the stairs - but I had two very handsome men helping me up so that wasn't so bad," she quipped.

She also explained to Entertainment Tonight that she became "trapped" in her gown as she walked the steps, and noted that she spoke fast during her acceptance speech as the stumble ate into her allocated time.

"I'm walking up there and I realise I'm in trouble because my whole body is shaking and I'm like, 'OK, I'm gonna need help up the stairs' and then I started to trip," she told Access Hollywood. "But once I got to the podium, I saw the quick countdown of how much time I had and I had to talk fast and I have a feeling I might have forgotten some people..."

At the podium, Jessica gave a motivational speech to up-and-coming actors based on inspiring words she received from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman early in her career.

She shared a clip of her speech via Instagram on Monday and poked fun at the stumble, writing, "The shock of last night really swept me off my feet!"