Courteney Cox reacts to Prince Harry's story about doing magic mushrooms at her house

Courteney Cox has responded to Prince Harry's story about once doing magic mushrooms at her house.

In his memoir Spare, released in January, the British royal recalled how he had a "delightful trip" after discovering "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in a fridge while at a party held at the Friends star's home in Los Angeles.

Asked about Harry's story as part of an interview for Variety published on Monday, Courteney confirmed the 38-year-old did stay at her place for a "couple of days" at an unspecified time when he was in his twenties but didn't know about the magic mushrooms.

"Yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out," she insisted.

Courteney went on to note that she hasn't read Spare but indicated she may listen to the audiobook at some point.

"I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it, because I've heard it's really entertaining," the Friends actress continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Courteney described Harry as a "really nice person" but did not react to him divulging in his book that he used to have a little crush on her and "wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her".